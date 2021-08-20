Realme GT Master Edition gets unboxed (Video)

The new Realme GT Master Edition went on sale in Europe this week and now we get to find out more details about the device in a new video.

The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Realme GT Master Edition and some of its features.

As a reminder the device comes with a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and it is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage, plus a 4300 mAh battery and fast charging.

There are a range of cameras on the handset, this include a 32 megapixel front facing camera designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The Realme GT Master Edition will be available to pre-order in Europe from next week and it will retail for €349. Realme will be offering the handset at a lower price of €299 for a short period of time at launch.

