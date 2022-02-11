Realme C35 smartphone gets official

Realme has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Realme C35, the handset is designed to be a budget-friendly device.

The Realme C35 is equipped with a 6.6 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T616 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage. If you need some extra storage it also comes with a MicroSD card slot.

The new C35 smartphone features a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with 18W charging, it also has a range of cameras which include three on the back and one on the front.

On the front of the smartphone, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Realme C35 smartphones will be available in a choice of two different colors, Glowing Black and Glowing Green. The handset will retail for THB 5,799 which is about $175 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

