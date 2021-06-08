Realme C25s smartphone gets official

Realme has added a new Android smartphone to its range, the Realme C25s and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and two storage options, 64GB and 128GB. There is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Realme C25s is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging and reverse charging, it also comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 13 megapixel camera for photos and videos, plus a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The new Realme C25s will come in two colors, blue and grey and it will retail for INR 9,999 which is aboutr $137 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

