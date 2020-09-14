Realme C17 specifications revealed

It looks like we have some details on the new Realme C17 smartphone, the handset will apparently come with a 6.5 inch display.

The display will have a HD+ 1600 x 720 pixel resolution and it will come with a 90Hz refresh rate, the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 460.

The Realme C17 will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W quick charge.

The device will have a range of high end cameras which will include an 8 megapixel front camera and four rear cameras. The four rear cameras include a 13 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, plus a 2 megapixel depth and 12 megapixel macro camera.

Source GSM Arena

