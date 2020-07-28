Realme C15 smartphone gets official

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Realme C15 smartphone, the handset is now official and it comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Helio G35 mobile processor and it comes with two RAM options, 3GB or 4GB, there is also 64GB of built in storage.

If you need some extra storage the device comes with a microSD card slot and it features a 6000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

On the front of the Realme C15 there is an 8 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the rear of the handset there is a 13 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The Realme C15 will be available in a choice of two colors, silver and blue and prices start at IDR 1,999 which is about $137.

Source GSM Arena

