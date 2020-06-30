Realme C11 budget smartphone unveiled

Realme has launched a new budget smartphone, the Realme C11 and the handset will come with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Helio G35 mobile processor and it also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot which will support up to a 256GB card, it also comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

The Realme C11 features a dual camera setup on the back with one 13 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel depth camera, on the front of the handset there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The device will be available in a choice of two colors, Mint Green and Pepper Grey and it will retail for RM429 which is about $100 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

