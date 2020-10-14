Realme 7 Pro smartphone lands in Europe

The Realme 7 Pro smartphone has gone on sale in Europe, the handset is available on Amazon and also on the company’s website.

The device will retail for €299 in Europe and it comes in a choice of two colors Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue.

The handset comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, it is powered by Snapdragon 720 processor and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is also a microSD card slot for expansion and it come with a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

