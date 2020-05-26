Geeky Gadgets

Realme 6s smartphone launched

Realme 6s

We previously heard about the new Realme X3 SuperZoom and now Realme has launched another new device, the Realme 6s smartphone.

The new Realme 6s comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio H90T mobile processor and 4GB of RAM, thete is also 64GB of included storage and a microSD card slot for expansion.

The Realme 6s comes with a 4300 mAh battery and it features 30W fast charging plus a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras include a 4 megapixel main camera, 8 ultra wide, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth sensor.

Source XDA

