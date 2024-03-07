Realme 12 smartphone gets official

Realme has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Realme 12, the handset is equipped with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display, which offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for seamless scrolling and animation. The screen shines brightly with 800 nits of typical brightness, peaking at 950 nits for enhanced visibility under direct sunlight. With a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and an approximately 86.5% screen-to-body ratio, the display promises vibrant colors and sharp details for an immersive viewing experience.

The new Realme 12 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, fabricated on a 6 nm process for efficient performance. The octa-core CPU configuration, including 2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 and 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, along with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, ensures smooth multitasking and gaming. The device runs on Android 14, paired with Realme UI 5.0, offering a user-friendly interface and enhanced software features.

The handset comes with a choice of RAM and storage, these includes 128GB storage with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with 8GB RAM. However, it lacks a card slot for expandable memory, so users will need to choose the variant that best fits their storage needs.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Realme 12’s dual main camera setup, featuring a 108 MP wide-angle camera for high-resolution shots and a 2 MP depth sensor for portrait photography. The camera supports LED flash, HDR, and panorama, with the capability to shoot videos at 1080p@30fps. The 8 MP wide-angle selfie camera also supports 1080p video recording, ensuring high-quality video calls and selfies.

The device is equipped with stereo speakers and supports 24-bit/192kHz high-resolution audio, promising an immersive listening experience. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, and multiple positioning systems, though it lacks NFC and radio support

The Realme 12 is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery, supporting 45W wired fast charging that can charge the battery from 1% to 50% in just 30 minutes. This feature ensures that users can quickly recharge their devices and stay connected throughout the day.

The new Realme 12 will come in a choice of two colors, Twilight Purple and Woodland Green, the handset will retail for INR 16,999 which is about $205 at the current exchange rate, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Realme, GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals