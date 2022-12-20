Realme 10 Pro smartphone launched in India

The new Realme 10 Pro smartphone has gone on sale in India and the handset is equipped with a 6.72-inch display that features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile processor and it also comes with a range of RAM and storage options.

The international model comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

In India there will be two memory options 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear

On the front of the handset, we have a 16-megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The 6GB of RAM model retails for INR 18,999 which is about $230 and the 8GB of RAM model retails for INR 19,999 which is about $240.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals