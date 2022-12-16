Realme 10S smartphone unveiled

Realme has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Realme 10S and the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor.

The device also comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion which can take up to a 1TB card.

The Realme 10S smartphone features a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

The handset features a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with 33W fast charging that can charge the device from 0 to 50% in just 33 minutes. It also comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a portrait and macro camera.

The new Realme 10S will come in a choice of two colors, black and blue and the 8GB and 128GB models will cost CNY 1,099 which is about $155. The 8GB and 256GB models will cost $1,299 about $185 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena





