Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone launched in India

The Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone has gone on sale in India today, the handset is available from Realme direct, retail stores, and also Flipkart. The handset was previously launched in China and now it is coming to more countries.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and various RAM and storage options.

The device also comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The Realme 10 comes with a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making taking Selfies and for video chat On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Pricing for the Realme 10 Pro+ starts at INR 24,999 which is about $300 at the current exchange rate, there are a number of different models available.

The new Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a choice of colors that include Nebula Blue Hyperspace Gold and Dark matter.

