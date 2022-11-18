Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ smartphones unveiled

Realme has added two new Android smartphones to its range, the Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+. First up of the two handsets is the Realme 10 Pro.

This handset comes with a6.72 inch LCD display that features a FullHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, the device also comes with 256GB of included storage.

The Realme 10 Pro comes with a range of cameras, on the back of the handset there is a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos. There is also a 2-megapixel depth camera on the back as well.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. There is also a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Next up is the Realme 10 pro+, this handset also comes with a 6.7-inch display with an FHD+ resolution, although this device has an AMOLED display.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimnensity 1080 processor and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

This handset has a 108-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel deoth camera on the back. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The Pro will start at CNY 1,599 which is about $225 and the 10 Pro+ will start at CNY 1,699 which is about $240 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena





