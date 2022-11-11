Geeky Gadgets

Realme 10 5G smartphone unveiled

By

Realme 10 5G

Earlier this week we heard about the new Realme 10 smartphone and now another version of the handset has launched, the Realme 10 5G.

The Realme 10 was a 4G LTE device, this new device comes with 5G and features a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new device also comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it features 8GB of RAM and two storage choices, 128GB and 256GB.

If you need some additional storage the handset also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion. It features a 5000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging which can charge the device to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Other specifications on the device include a single camera on the front and dual cameras on the rear. On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel macro camera, and a depth sensor.

The handset will also come with Android 12 and RealmeUI 3.0, pricing will start at CNY 1,299 which is about $182 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News




