Read Along Android app now available in 180 countries

Google has announced that its Read Along Android app is now available in more than 180 countries around the world.

The Read Along app is designed to help children improve their reading, the app is designed for children age 5 and above.

Read Along helps kids independently learn and build their reading skills with the help of an in-app reading buddy named Diya. As kids read out loud, Diya uses Google’s text-to-speech and speech recognition technology to detect if a student is struggling or successfully reading the passage. She gives them positive and reinforcing feedback along the way, just as a parent or teacher would. Children can also tap Diya at any time for help pronouncing a word or a sentence.

Read Along keeps young minds engaged with a collection of diverse and interesting stories from around the world, and games sprinkled into those stories. Kids can collect stars and badges as they learn, which motivates them to keep playing and reading.

You can find out more information about Google’s Read Along app for Android over at their website at the link below.

Source Google, The Verge

