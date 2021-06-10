New Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X earbuds



Razer has this week released a new version of its Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds in the form of the new Hammerhead True Wireless X earbuds equipped with custom-tuned 13mm drivers and a 60ms low latency Gaming Mode. “Activate Gaming Mode to fire up the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X’s leading performance while gaming on Bluetooth devices for a more seamless and lag-free experience.” Featuring Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity the earbuds last longer and automatically connect to their last paired device for easy handling.

Equipped with dynamic drivers optimized for an immersive audio experience, the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X have been specifically designed to “elevate every listening moment with clear highs and mids backed by deep, punchy bass” says Razer.

“Light it up with the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X—high-performance earbuds engineered to illuminate. With fully charged earbuds and charging case, they can last up to 24 hours with lighting on default, out-of-box settings (6 hours on the earbuds alone plus an additional 3 full charges with the case).

They can last up to 28 hours with lighting off (7 hours on the earbuds alone plus an additional 3 full charges with the case). Maximize your earbuds with the Razer Audio app. Remap touch gestures, customize the EQ, and get continuous improvements with over-the-air firmware updates.”

Source : Razer

