Innovative Razer Project Hazel face mask going into production

After showcasing its concept face mask at CES earlier this year under the codename Project Hazel, hardware and gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer has confirmed they will be manufacturing the “most intelligent mask ever created”. The innovative face mask features a surgical N95 respirator, active ventilation and auto sterilization function as well as RGB lighting.

Watch the overview video below to learn more about the Project Hazel face mask. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Razer, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Face the new normal with protection that’s far from average. Introducing our prototype of the most intelligent mask ever created—a design focusing on five key areas to ensure the highest degree of safety with the best quality of life enhancements.”

– SURGICAL N95 RESPIRATOR – In addition to its high bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE), the mask also has a high fluid resistance which protects against large droplets and splashes.

– ACTIVE VENTILATION – The smart mask’s detachable ventilator regulates airflow and is capable of filtering at least 95% of airborne particles.

– AUTO-STERILIZATION FUNCTION – Project Hazel comes with a special charging case lined with a UV light interior which kills bacteria and viruses as the mask charges.

To register your interest and be kept up-to-date with the Project Hazel Razer facemask, jump over to the official Razer website by following the link below.

Source : Razer

