Razer PlayStation 5 Kaira and Kaira Pro wireless gaming headsets

Gaming hardware and peripheral manufacturer Razer has introduced new additions to its range of wireless gaming headsets announcing the availability of its new PlayStation 5 headsets in the form of the Kaira and Kaira Pro. Razer has also created a Quick Charging Stand in a range of matching colors to be used with the PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller.

– Razer Kaira Pro – $199.99 USD / €219.99 MSRP – Pre-Orders Start November 30th, 2021; ships December 2021

– Razer Kaira – $99.99 USD / €109.99 MSRP – November 16th, 2021

– Razer Quick Charging Stand – $39.99 USD / €59.99 MSRP – November 16th, 2021

Razer HyperSense for touch-sensory feedback and heightened immersion

Razer TriForce Titanium 50 mm Drivers for high-end audio performance

Detachable Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Mic for powerful, lifelike audio

Razer SmartSwitch to toggle between 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, customizable via the Razer Chroma RGB Mobile App

Razer TriForce 50 mm Drivers for high-end audio performance

Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic for enhanced vocal clarity

Razer SmartSwitch to toggle between 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth

“The Razer Kaira Pro Dual Wireless Headset with Haptics unleashes true console immersion. It is Razer’s first wireless headset made for PlayStation 5 that is powered by Razer HyperSense, an intelligent haptics technology that delivers rich, lifelike touch sensory feedback based on audio cues, allowing gamers to submerge their senses in full tactile gameplay. The Razer Kaira Pro is equipped with the tried-and-true Razer TriForce Titanium 50 mm Drivers for absolute clarity while being light enough to ensure comfort over long periods of use.”

Source : Razer

