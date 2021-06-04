New Razer Iskur X gaming chair $399

Razer has this week launched its new Iskur X gaming chair making it available to purchase the $399 or €399. Razer has also created a few accessories in the form of a Head Cushion priced at $39.99 or €49.99, together with a Lumbar Cushion priced at $49.99 or €59.99. The chair has been constructed using a multilayered synthetic leather combined with a cotton, polyester layer and features steel-reinforced body, armrests and wheelbase. Supporting gamers up to 299 lbs or 136 kg, and offering a height adjustment of 5’6”–6’2” or 170–190 cm.

“The Iskur X supports up to 136 kg, and features a sculpted backrest, giving more support along the natural curve of the spine. The 2D armrests reduce wrist and shoulder strain, while the angled seat edge maximizes upper leg and thigh support. With a multi-function recline, the Iskur X can be repositioned for the most comfortable posture for long play sessions.

Also launched today are the Razer Head Cushion and Razer Lumbar Cushion. Designed for use with any gaming chair, the Razer Lumbar Cushion helps set the spine in a neutral position, with ergonomic support shaping to the users back thanks to the memory foam padding. The Razer Head Cushion tops off the comfort with a dense memory foam core, adapting to the user’s head shape for the perfect balance of comfort and support.”

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals