New Razer Huntsman V2 analog keyboard launches $245

Razer has this week introduced a new analogue keyboard to its range in the form of the Huntsman V2 Analog, as the name suggests the keyboard is equipped with Razer’s Analog Optical Switches offering a 100 million keystroke lifespan. the new keyboard will be available to purchase worldwide from online retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy from February 9th 2021 and is already available to purchase directly from the Razer official website priced at $245 or $270 depending on your location.

“With the introduction of analog input, true full-range directional motion is finally available on PC gaming without a controller. Gamers can now also unlock a whole new dimension of gaming with the ability to fully adjust and program each keystroke down to the millimeter. “

“The Razer Analog Optical Switch is not only a ground-breaking evolution in keyboard switch technology, but also the key to unlocking an unparalleled gaming experience. The unique innovation combines three components: analog input, adjustable actuation, and dual-step actuation. “We are constantly innovating at the forefront of gaming keyboard switch technology. Through iterations of testing and research with our community, we have designed a completely new switch that opens the door to a whole new gaming experience,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit. “With the new Razer Analog Optical Switch technology, gamers can now reap the benefits and unlock the full potential of PC gaming to experience absolute control.”

Features of the new Razer Huntsman V2 analogue keyboard include :

– Analog Input: The analog input emulates an analog joystick input for smoother, more nuanced control and maneuverability. This finesse removes the limitations of an 8-way WASD movement and allows for a true 360-degree of motion that benefits games optimized for controller support like third-person games, multi-platform shooters, racing games, as well as vehicle simulators.

– Adjustable Actuation: Players can also custom tune and adjust each key’s actuation point to suit any playstyle; ranging from a quick actuation of 1.5mm for fast-paced gaming to a full 3.6 mm actuation for deep and deliberate keystrokes.

– Dual-step Actuation: With dual-step actuation, one keystroke can activate two programmed functions set at two different actuation points. It essentially offers twice as much functionality per keystroke and is suitable for activating advanced combos in games – such as taking out a grenade and throwing it in the same keystroke

“Born from the acclaimed Razer Optical Switches, these Analog Optical Switches also harness the speed of light to actuate each key. Razer Analog Optical Switches track how much light goes through the switch and allows the keyboard to measure how far down each key is pressed. And unlike traditional mechanical switches, it requires fewer moving parts and no metallic contacts – only pure light. With no physical contacts to degrade, these switches can easily last up to 100 million keystrokes. “

Specifications of the new Razer Huntsman V2 analogue keyboard include :

– Razer Analog Optical Switches

– 100 million keystroke lifespan

– Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options

– Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycaps

– USB Type-C to USB Type-A Adapter

– USB 3.0 Passthrough

– Underglow lighting

– Magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest

– Multi-functional digital dial with 4 media keys

– Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

– Hybrid onboard storage – up to 5 keybinding profiles

– N-key roll-over with anti-ghosting

– Gaming mode option

– Braided Fiber Cable

– 1000 Hz Ultrapolling

– aluminium matte top plate

Source : Razer

