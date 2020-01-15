Razer DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 gaming mice

Hardware and gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer has today introduced its second generation Razer DeathAdder V2 and Razer Basilisk V2 gaming mice. The newly updated DeathAdder V2 is now equipped with a Focus+ optical sensor, “the highest sensor specifications in the market” says Razer offering a maximum DPI of 20,000 Together with Razer’s optical mouse switches, which rely on infrared light to register clicks. Check out the announcement videos below to learn more about each.

Both new Razer gaming mice are now available and the DeathAdder V2 is priced at $69.99 USD/€79.99, while the Basilisk V2 slightly more expensive priced at $79.99 USD/€89.99. For full specifications on the second generation Razer DeathAdder and Basilisk gaming mice, jump over to the official Razer site via the link below.

“Witness an icon reborn with the Razer DeathAdder V2—an ergonomic mouse designed with deadly curves and killer lines for a weapon that handles like no other. With next-gen sensor and switches packed into a lighter form factor, a new era of high-performance gaming has already taken shape. With over 10 million Razer DeathAdders sold, the most celebrated and awarded gaming mouse in the world has earned its popularity through its exceptional ergonomic design. Perfectly suited for a palm grip, it also works well with claw and fingertip styles.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 continues this legacy, retaining its signature shape while shedding more weight for quicker handling to improve your gameplay. Going beyond conventional office ergonomics, the optimized design also provides greater comfort for gaming—important for those long raids or when you’re grinding your rank on ladder.”

“Screw what others say—champion your own style of play with the Razer Basilisk V2. Tweak, toggle and tune your performance with this highly customizable gaming mouse, to create your very own brand of dominance that’ll leave a mark on the battlefield.”

Source: Razer

