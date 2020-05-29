Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition for creators from $4,300

Razer has introduced the new addition to its range of laptops in the form of the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition. Powered by the new 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor capable of up to 5.1 GHz clock speeds and equipped with a 15.6-inch 4K OLED touch display. The all-new Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition is now available to purchase from $4,300 or €4,600.

The Blade 15 Studio Edition is equipped with a UHS-III SD Card reader, Bluetooth 5, and USB-C with Thunderbolt 3.Each display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and is custom calibrated for color accuracy and a low Delta-E for consistency when working in different environments. The display also features an ultra-low response time of 1 ms for creators working in VFX or video game development.

“Don’t just find inspiration from everywhere, create from anywhere—the Razer Blade Studio Edition laptops are created to be powerful, purposeful, and portable. From photographers and filmmakers to musicians and VFX artists, we’re equipping every kind of creative with a mobile workstation capable of producing work to bring your brilliance to life.”

“I’ve been working with the previous Blade 15 Studio over the last few months and have found it not only to be a great day-to-day laptop but when you need to call on it to really push things, this machine comes alive,” said Jarred Land, CEO of RED Digital Cinema. “Now it looks like the new Blade Studio is even better with the new 8-core processor and YES! The ability to now charge over USB-C/Thunderbolt. The new updates will surely make this my primary laptop in the future.”

Source : Razer

