Razer acquires Controller Gear console gaming accessory maker

Razer has this week announced the acquisition of Controller Gear, the console accessory manufacturing company specialising in creating licence peripherals and merchandise for popular console brands including PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox. Following the acquisition by Razer, Co-founder and President Jon Buller will join Razer as Director of Product Development along with the current employees of Controller Gear. The Controller Gear product line includes licensed wireless controllers, charging stands, cases, skins, as well as lifestyle apparel such as bags and accessories.

“The console gaming market is forecast to grow 21.0% year-on-year in 2020 to US$51.2 billion according to Newzoo, more than double the growth projection made before the COVID-19 pandemic. This considerable growth is a result of three factors: strong demand for the latest gen consoles, pandemic fueled demand for all consoles across generations, as well as the highly accessible, plug-and-play nature of console gaming being easy to pick up. In recognition of the high growth potential of the console gaming market, Razer has continually innovated in this category to introduce premium console peripherals, including the popular Razer Wolverine controller and Razer Kaira headset lineups. The acquisition is a testament to Razerís commitment to delivering high performance peripherals to all console gamers around the world.”

“At Razer, being gamers ourselves, we know how important it is to create best-in-class products for a unique and personalized gaming experience, said John Moore, Head of Sales and Marketing, Console Peripherals at Razer. Controller Gear brings leading expertise in this field with their breadth of product offerings, and strong distribution and retailer relationships. Under the Razer umbrella, the products will be made available to new audiences across the globe.”

Source : Razer

