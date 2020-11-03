3DMark benchmarking app updated with Ray-Tracing features test

UL Benchmarks has this week announced a new update to its 3DMark benchmarking software, adding new Ray-Tracing feature testing in preparation for the launch of the new AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards on November 18th 2020, which will bring an end to NVIDIA’s monopoly on real-time Ray-Tracing technology.

“Real-time raytracing is incredibly demanding. The latest graphics cards have dedicated hardware that’s optimized for raytracing operations. Despite the advances in GPU performance, the demands are still too high for a game to rely on raytracing alone. That’s why games use raytracing to complement traditional rendering techniques. The 3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test is designed to make raytracing performance the limiting factor. Instead of relying on traditional rendering, the whole scene is ray-traced and drawn in one pass.”

“In this feature test, camera rays are traced across the field of view with small random offsets to simulate a depth of field effect. The frame rate is determined by the time taken to trace and shade a set number of samples for each pixel, combine the results with previous samples and present the output on the screen. You can change the sample count to see how it affects performance and visual quality. The rendering resolution is 2560 × 1440.”

3DMark includes several tests to help you measure and compare the performance of the latest graphics cards. Enabling you to use the 3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test to measure the performance of dedicated raytracing hardware. As well as run the 3DMark Port Royal benchmark to test graphics performance with a game-like mix of traditional DirectX 12 rendering and real-time raytracing. Run 3DMark Time Spy Extreme to test and compare DirectX 12 performance and use the 3DMark Stress Tests to check GPU stability and cooling performance over longer periods of heavy load. For more information and to download the latest 3Dmark software jump over to the official UL Benchmarks website.

Source : UL Benchmarks : 3DMark

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals