Amir Pournasserian has published a new project to the Hackster.io website providing instructions on how to create an easy to build Raspberry Pi weather station. Using a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B together with a temperature and humidity sensor combined with a Adafruit BMP280 barometer, the project has been classed as an intermediate skill level and requires about two hours to complete.

“Do you ever suddenly get the chills, so you check the temperature inside your room to make sure you’re not paranoid but then realize you don’t have any way to check? Or when the weather station’s predictions just seem too good to be true, so you double check the forecast for the nearest major city which doesn’t tell you anything about the weather directly around you? Well, a simple DIY Weather Station can solve both of those problems, and all you need is a Raspberry Pi, some sensors, and an easy-to-use IoT platform to make it! Once you have this project in your life, you’ll never have to worry about whether it’s the weather or you that’s cold.”

The Raspberry Pi weather station uses two sensors in the form of the DHT11 Humiture sensor and the BMP280 Barometer, code has been modified from the Sunfounder’s GitHub repository. “The two lessons used from their website were Lesson 28 Humiture and Lesson 31 Barometer, which are used in my BMP280_sensor.py and DHT11_sensor.py files, which allows us to retrieve the sensor data from the BMP280 and DHT11” says its creator.

