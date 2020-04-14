Power Pi Raspberry Pi UPS – smart uninterruptible power supply with backup power

IoT developer and passionate maker Tony John based in Zurich, Switzerland has created a Raspberry Pi uninterruptible power supply that is also capable of providing over 60 minutes of backup power and helping the Raspberry Pi shut down safely before power drains completely.

Power Pi is an intelligent and cost efficient uninterruptible power designed to protect your Pi mini PC from power outages and brownouts. The small Raspberry Pi accessory is based on the BQ25895 power management IC and TPS61236P boost converter IC from Texas Instruments. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its design features and functionality.

Features of the Power Pi Raspberry Pi UPS :

– Provide uninterruptible power supply for a Raspberry Pi.

– More than an hour of battery backup with the recommended battery.

– Safe shutdown of the Raspberry Pi in case of low battery.

– I2C communication and software based monitoring of battery and input status.

– Soft start control and over voltage, over current and battery protections built in.

– Wide input voltage range and maximum power point tracking makes it suitable to be run from a solar -panel with the right step down converter.

– Status LEDs

Specifications of the Power Pi Raspberry Pi UPS :

– Supported Raspberry Pi models: Raspberry Pi (2, 3, 3 B+, 4 B)

– Input: 3.9V – 14V DC, 2A – 3A

– Input Ports: Screw Terminal x 1, micro USB x 1

– Output: 5V, up-to 3A

– Output Ports: Screw Terminal x 1, USB A x 1, 40 pin GPIO header for Raspberry Pi (GPIO pins 2 and 3 will be used by the UPS for I2C communication and GPIO 4 will be used for interrupt. Since I2C is a bus, other devices can share pins 2 and 3. If needed, GPIO 4 can be freed by removing a solder jumper. )

– Recommended Battery (Not included): Samsung INR18650-29E @2900mAh (Other batteries of size 18650 can be used)

– Communication protocol: I2C

