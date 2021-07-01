Raspberry Pi two factor authentication project

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a new project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in this excellent Pi two-factor authentication project featured on the official Raspberry Pi MagPi website and official Raspberry Pi magazine and has been created by maker Angainor. Aptly named the Picoth the project is featured in issue 107 which also provides more information on “how to solve Raspberry Pi boot problems, fix audio and video issues, decipher error codes and get your Raspberry Pi working again. Learn to fix common trip-ups and become a Raspberry Pi Genius.”

The project uses a Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller connected to a display and keypad and uses the MicroPython programming language combined with Pimoroni libraries. Angainor compiled everything himself as the Pimoroni firmware lacked the SHA-256 and SHA-1 he needed, editing the display library code since the pins were hard-coded.

“This first goal of the project was to have something I feel the need for every single day: a small and trustable device that can keep my various 2FA authentications safe and always at hand,” says Angainor of why he created Picoth. Raspberry Pi Pico “handles the hardware – a 4×4 matrix keypad and its 16 RGB LEDs, the 240×135 TFT colour screen, and a clock module – as well as all the software: code generation, USB_HID emulation, and animations”.

“Picoth is a “small USB keypad with RGB buttons and a nice colour TFT screen. Just plug it in and you get a powerful authentication assistant that will type in your 2FA (two-factor authentication) codes for you. You can store up to ten codes per page, with any number of pages you need,” making it ideal for online banking, GitHub, Twitter, and messaging platforms.

Rather than having to unlock the phone, open the authenticator app, scroll to find the code, then type it in within a few seconds, Angainor says Picoth is set up with one touch to display the code with its label and one touch to auto-type it. Furthermore, the screen displays the remaining time, since 2FA codes change every 30 seconds.”

Source : MagPi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals