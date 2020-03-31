Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a project to keep them busy over the next few weeks may be interested in this Raspberry Pi Speedometer created by Graham Leslie.combining a Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC together with a Raspberry Pi 3.5 inch LCD display and Raspberry Pi compatible GPS receiver all of which cost under $100 the project uses the Raspbian operating system installed with Navit.

“I set up Raspbian using NOOBS, installed Navit, and hooked up my hardware. At this point, I had a functioning speedometer and GPS display.Next, I set up automatic login and configured Navit to launch at boot. I used command strips to adhere the box to my dashboard (while being easy to remove), ran the magnetic GPS receiver to the underside of the roof, and ran power from a cigarette-lighter adapter. I conveniently already had a power source off the ignition switch, so the Raspberry Pi only gets power when the car is turned on. If you wire yours to an always-on power source, I suggest some kind of inline switch to make sure you don’t cause a parasitic leak.”

For full instructions on how to build your very own Raspberry Pi speedometer jump over to the Graham Leslie website for full details, component list and instructions.

Source : GL

