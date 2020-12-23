Geeky Gadgets

Raspberry Pi smart video doorbell project

Raspberry Pi smart video doorbellRaspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in building their very own smart video doorbell may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website this month by member SneakyHacker. Providing a complete tutorial on how to build a two-way audio smart video doorbell for your iOS device using the Raspberry Pi mini PC. The project has been classified as an “Intermediate” skill level build and should take approximately 4 hours to complete, says SneakyHacker.

“Hello everyone! I came across some nice software to make a fast video / 2-way audio doorbell with a Raspberry Pi, and found a way to fit all the components in a small case. I will show you how to build it, including how to make push notifications work when you press the button.”

“The hardware build requires a bit of drilling and soldering. The software portion is pretty straightforward with no coding required (unless you want to customize the sample programs). But it does require a Mac and XCode.”

