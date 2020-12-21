

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a new project to keep them busy over the holiday season, maybe interested in a new Raspberry Pi smart lock project published to the Hackster.io website by member YenteDeWael. Using a Raspberry Pi 3 model B+ mini PC, USB to TLL serial adaptor, together with electronic door locks a smart lock has been created.

YenteDeWael explains more about the unique Raspberry Pi smart lock project. “Have you ever wanted a more accessible way to secure your house? If so, this is the solution for you! I made SafetyLock, this is a lock that can be opened with your fingerprint, a RFID badge and even through a website. Thanks to this concept you will always know who entered your home at what time of the day, you’ll also see how many times someone stepped in front of your door that day.

I have build my circuit by following my Fritzing scheme that I made, I uploaded the scheme below. The circuit has multiple sensors and an actuator that works together as one. I will list which different circuits there are, how you will need to connect these u can find in the scheme.”

For more information on the Raspberry Pi smart lock project jump over to the Hackster.io website by following the link below.

Source : Hackster.io

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals