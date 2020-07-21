Raspberry Pi remote humidity detector using Initial State

Rasberry Pi enthusiasts interested in setting up a remote humidity sensor using the Internet of things data collection and presentation service Initial State, which is free to students and educators. May be interested in a new project published to the official Raspberry Pi blog detailing a project by Jamie Bailey published to the Medium website.

“There isn’t a more important and less pleasant part of your home than the crawl space. Unless you enjoy dark, dirty, claustrophobic places, there is a good chance you rarely visit your crawl space. The health of your home is highly dependent on the health of your crawl space. Nothing wreaks havoc on your crawl space like excess moisture problems. Mold growth, wood rot, and insects thrive in dark, wet spaces. If you want to keep an eye on the health of your crawl space, you need to monitor its humidity levels.”

“This tutorial will show you how to remotely monitor your crawl space humidity from your mobile device and/or laptop. This will allow you to not only see the current humidity level but also see the historical data over time without having to frequently go down there. This tutorial will also show you how to set up trigger alarms to text/email you whenever your humidity exceeds a certain threshold.”

Source : RPiF : Medium

