Internet of Things Raspberry Pi rain sensor

Hackster.io member “t ps” has created an Internet of Things Raspberry Pi rain checking system complete with a light sensor to provide a way of triggering other devices or code using the Amazon AWS servers. The project has been classed as an intermediate skill level and is currently a work in progress.

To build your very own you will need a Raspberry Pi 3 Model Be together with a DHT11 Temperature & Humidity Sensor (4 pins) and of course a raindrop sensing board which can be purchased for less than $5. For full instructions on how to build your very own jump over to the Hackster.io website.

If you are interested in learning more about which Raspberry Pi OS is the best for your next project application jump over to our previous article where we list the major stable Raspberry Pi operating systems to help you choose.

Source : Hackster.io

