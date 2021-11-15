Hackster.io member Ahmed Oyenuga has this week published a new Raspberry Pi project to the website providing a quick guide on how to set up and run the pick-n-place web application on the Raspberry Pi. The Raspberry Pi powered pick-n-place wheel project is listed as a beginners skill level and should take no longer than 60 minutes to complete using a Raspberry Pi Model B.

Raspberry Pi pick-n-place wheel project

“Following the new release of the new Pick N Place Wheel cross platform web application, I figured I’ll put together this guide on how to setup and use the web app on a Raspberry pi, since this is how a lot of people seem to prefer running the Pick N Place Wheel app. The new Pick N Place Wheel web application is a cross platform Dotnet 5 Blazor server application, so it should run on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems, however as I am primarily a windows user with no access to a Mac PC, I am only able to fully test the app on Windows and Linux (via the raspberry pi), but I am happy to report that it works really well on both.”

For more information on the project and full instructions on how you can create your very own Raspberry Pi pick-n-place wheel to help build your PCB boards more efficiently jump over to the project page by following the link below.

Source : Hackster.io

