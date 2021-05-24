Next generation Raspberry Pi PoE HAT launched



The development team at the Raspberry Pi foundation, responsible for creating the amazing range of Raspberry Pi mini PC, has this week announced the launch of a new next-generation HAT to add PoE+ capability to your Raspberry Pi. The Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT is now available to purchase priced at around £18 and offers you a new version of the original Raspberry Pi PoE HAT, now with 5V 4A output for the most demanding Raspberry Pi applications.

The latest Raspberry Pi PoE HAT has been designed to replace the original PoE HAT in all new and existing designs and meets all requirements of the IEEE 802.3af (802.3at Type 1) specifications. The PoE+ HAT is an add-on board for Raspberry Pi boards with PoE (Power over Ethernet) pins i.e. the Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 3B+ . “Use this HAT to add PoE+ capability to your Raspberry Pi’s Ethernet port. Compatible with Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 3B+. Power-sourcing equipment is required.”

Specifications of the Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT :

Standard: IEEE 802.3at-2003 PoE

Input voltage: 37-57 V DC, Class 4 device

Output power: 5 V DC/4 A

Cooling: 25 mm × 25 mm brushless fan delivering 2.2 CFM for processor cooling

Features: fully isolated switched-mode power supply; fan control

Operating temperature: 0 °C to +50 °C

“It is used to power a Raspberry Pi via an Ethernet cable, provided that power-sourcing equipment is installed on the Ethernet network. The HAT also includes a fan that will cool the Raspberry Pi processor. The cooling fan is temperature-controlled, which starts to spin (at a slow speed initially) at 40 degrees. The fan then speeds up as the temperature increases (around every additional 5 degrees) ensuring cool and quiet operation.”

Source : The Pi Hut : Raspberry Pi Foundation

