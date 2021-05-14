Geeky Gadgets

Raspberry Pi Pico Pong game project

By

Raspberry Pi Pico pong
Raspberry Pi enthusiasts or those looking to learn how to code, may be interested in a new Raspberry Pi Pico project which features gesture controls and a custom VGA output and is run at “over 258 MHz to get everything working correctly”. The project has been published to Github by its creator Nick Bild and shows a great example of what is capable from the truly affordable $4 Pico microcontroller board. Check out the video below to see at inaction

Source : Github : Hackaday

