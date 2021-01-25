CircuitPython 6.2 release with support for new Raspberry Pi RP2040

Following on from the launch of the new Raspberry Pi microcontroller late last week, at a fruit has wasted no time rolling out a new update to their CircuitPython software offering support for the new Raspberry Pi RP2040. The Raspberry Pi Pico is a microcontroller board built on silicon designed by the official development team at the Raspberry Pi Foundation, offering a computer stripped back to their bare essentials. Priced at just $4, the Raspberry Pi Pico is built on RP2040 chip.

“This is the first beta release of CircuitPython 6.2.0. Most notably, this release, 6.2.0-beta.0, provides preliminary support for the Raspberry Pi RP2040 chip, including the Raspberry Pi Pico and Adafruit’s own RP2040 boards. See Port status below for details on port stability for each port, and Known issues for known problems. If you find any issues with this release, please file an issue. If no significant issues are found within a few days, we’ll release this version as stable.”

Designed by Raspberry Pi, RP2040 features a dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ processor with 264KB internal RAM and support for up to 16MB of off-chip Flash. Offering a wide range of flexible I/O options includes I2C, SPI, and uniquely programmable I/O (PIO).

“The ultra-light, ultra-small Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller board is ideal for embedding inside digital projects. Raspberry Pi Pico represents two major firsts for Raspberry Pi: it’s the first microcontroller development board from Raspberry Pi; it’s also the first device to use a silicon chip designed by Raspberry Pi’s in‑house Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) team.”

“You don’t use monitors or keyboards, but program them to take their input from, and send their output to the input/output pins. Using these programmable connections, you can light lights, make noises, send text to screens, and much more.”

Source : Adafruit : Raspberry Pi Foundation

