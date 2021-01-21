Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller officially launches for $4

Today the official Raspberry Pi Foundation has launched a new addition to their range of boards, announcing the availability of the new Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller for just £3.60 or $4. The new Pico isn’t designed to replace a Raspberry Pi, which is a different class of device known as a single-board computer. The Raspberry Pi Pico is designed for physical computing projects where it can control familiar components such as LEDs, buttons, sensors, motors and even other microcontrollers. The new microcontroller is powered by a custom chip designed by the Raspberry pi Foundation taking the form of the new dual-core Arm M0+ processor, the RP2040.

Specifications of the new Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller :

RP2040 microcontroller chip designed by Raspberry Pi in the United Kingdom

Dual-core Arm Cortex M0+ processor, flexible clock running up to 133 MHz

264KB of SRAM, and 2MB of on-board Flash memory

Castellated module allows soldering direct to carrier boards

USB 1.1 with device and host support

Low-power sleep and dormant modes

Drag-and-drop programming using mass storage over USB

26 × multi-function GPIO pins

2 × SPI, 2 × I2C, 2 × UART, 3 × 12-bit ADC, 16 × controllable PWM channels

Accurate clock and timer on-chip

Temperature sensor

Accelerated floating-point libraries on-chip

8 × Programmable I/O (PIO) state machines for custom peripheral support

To learn more about the new Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller jump over to the official Raspberry Pi Foundation website by following the link below where lots of documentation has been released to help you get started.

Source : RPi

