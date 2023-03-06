Raspberry Pi object dimension detector project in Python

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website this week from member Vishal Aditya. Using Python programming and a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B equipped with the Raspberry Pi Camera Module the project uses OpenCV.

Classed as an advanced project on the Hackster.io website you can check out a demonstration of the projects process in the video embedded below. Which measures n-point coordinates & dimensions of various profiles/enclosures, automated visual inspection of industrial and critical application objects, creates real-time logs of measured data and calibrated results and accuracy up to two decimal places in millimeters.

The camera used in the project is the 12.3 megapixel Sony IMX477 sensor, 7.9mm diagonal image size, and back-illuminated sensor architecture, with adjustable back focus. Available from the official Raspberry Pi store with a choice of C/CS mount or M12 mount depending on your needs.

– Sony IMX477R stacked, back-illuminated sensor, 12.3 megapixels, 7.9 mm sensor diagonal, 1.55 μm × 1.55 μm pixel size

– Output: RAW12/10/8, COMP8

– Back focus length of lens: 2.6mm–11.8mm (M12 Mount variant), 12.5mm–22.4mm (CS Mount variant)

– Lens sensor format: 1/2.3” (7.9mm) or larger

– IR cut filter: Integrated

– Ribbon cable length: 200 mm

– Tripod mount: 1/4”-20

Raspberry Pi object dimension detector

Object Dimension Detector | Raspberry Pi | Python | OpenCV | Camera -Measures n-point coordinates & dimensions of various profiles/enclosures

-Automated visual inspection of industrial & critical application objects

-Realtime logs of measured data

-Calibrated results & accuracy up to 2 decimal places in millimeters

To learn more about the unique project jump over to the Innovatios Tech website.

Source : Hackster.io





