If you are considering building your very own network attached storage system using the awesome Raspberry Pi platform you may be interested in a new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 carrier board specifically designed for building NAS systems. The Wiretrustee SATA is a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4) carrier board, is the first such board to directly transfer data via the native CM4 PCIe interface, and thus avoids unstable USB-to-SATA connections.

Wiretrustee SATA features four SATA ports, one gigabit Ethernet port, and a small form factor (100 x 100 mm), making it possible to build a tiny home NAS. It supports 2.5″ and 3.5″ drives, both SDDs and HDDs. Whereas 2.5″ drives can be plugged in directly, 3.5″ drives require additional extension cables.

“Wiretrustee SATA supports all the Compute Module 4 variants thanks to a microSD card slot (for CM4 light) and a firmware flashing mode via the top-side USB 2.0 port (for CM4 with eMMC). Wiretrustee SATA board has been verified to work with Raspberry Pi OS with SATA drivers enabled in a cross-compiled kernel. All the necessary installation instructions and scripts (including RAID setup), as well as board schematics and PCB layout, will be published on our website.”

The Wiretrustee SATA Raspberry Pi NAS Compute Module 4 SATA carrier board will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website by following the link below where you can register your email address to be notified soon as it becomes available.

Specifications of the Wiretrustee SATA Raspberry Pi NAS board :

– 4 x SATA 3.0 ports

– 100 x 100 mm four-layer PCB

– Support for 2.5″ and 3.5″ drives

– GbE LAN port

– 2 x USB 2.0 (1 x data transfer, 1 x firmware flashing)

– microSD card slot

– PWM fan connector

– 12 VDC power input (5.5 x 2.1 mm barrel jack or four-pin jack)

– HDMI

– RTC with battery backup

– Supports all Raspberry Pi CM4 versions

– UART

Source : Crowd Supply

