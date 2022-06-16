CrowPi L Raspberry Pi laptop from $200

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for an easy way to convert a Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC into a laptop might be interested CrowPi L. The latest creation from the engineers and designers that created the original CrowPi and CrowPi 2 Pi laptops. The CrowPi L has been specifically designed for the education industry and comes complete with 96 courses on programming for beginners.

Rather than launching via a crowdfunding website such as Kickstarter or Indiegogo preorders are now available from the Elecrow website with prices starting from $200. Shipping is expected to take place on June 30 2022. The Raspberry Pi laptop is compatible with version 4 single board computers but not version 3.

“CrowPi L is a lite version born out of CrowPi2, and “L” stands for Lite, Light, and Laptop. CrowPi L is a real Raspberry Pi computer designed for programming beginners. After collecting reviews from Crowpi users and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts, we overcame many inconveniences of using a Raspberry Pi DIY laptop such as installing the Raspberry Pi, switching systems, cooling, and connecting external display. CrowPi L will bring you new experiences.”

Raspberry Pi laptop

– 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 screen, keyboard with touchpad;

– With 40P GPIO interface to create different project;

– 96 programming courses for beginners to learn for free；

– Built-in 5000mAh battery, which supports the device to work independently for 3 hours;

– Support connection with the external display via HDMI;

– Dual system switching adapter board, support two trans-flash cards inserted at the same time. Just shift from board A to B with one toggle switch;

– Magnetically mounted design makes Raspberry Pi installation easier and faster;

– Compatible with Raspberry Pi 4B, not Raspberry Pi 3

Source : Elecrow

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals