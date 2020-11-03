Raspberry Pi 400 teardown reveals the hardware inside the new Raspberry Pi keyboard mini PC

Following on from yesterday’s launch of the new affordable Raspberry Pi 400 desktop PC, combining a keyboard and hardware behind the Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC. YouTube and Raspberry Pi aficionado Jeff Geerling, as been able to get its hands-on a Raspberry Pi 400 and lifted the lid on what’s inside. The Raspberry Pi 400 is priced at £70 or $100 and is powered by a quad-core 64-bit processor supported by 4GB of RAM.

“The Raspberry Pi 400 is a powerful, easy-to-use computer built into a neat and portable keyboard. Raspberry Pi 400 incorporates a purpose-built board based on Raspberry Pi 4. Featuring the same powerful processor, Raspberry Pi 400 has specially designed thermals to keep your computer cool and silent while you’re hard at work. The GPIO pins remain accessible, so if you want to explore beyond the desktop, you can connect components and prototype your projects.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Your personal computer kit comes with a mouse, power supply, micro HDMI to HDMI cable, and SD card preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS. There’s also the official Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Guide to help you get the most out of your new computer. As well as our UK and US English keyboard variants, Raspberry Pi 400 is available in Spanish, French, German, and Italian variants, with more to come.”

Other features of the Raspberry Pi 400 PC include wireless connectivity, dual-display output, and 4K video playback, as well as a 40-pin GPIO header.

Source : Jeff Geerling : RPiF

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals