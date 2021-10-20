Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in the new Tuya Raspberry Pi IoT weather station lamp created by Hackster.io user Sumit. The weather based color changing lamp with Tuya cloud API uses a Raspberry Pi 3 model Be together with a MATRIX Labs MATRIX Creator to create the different colors depending on the weather.

If you have not come across Tuya it is a global Intelligent platform that enables products smarter for consumers, brands, OEM manufacturers and retail chains. It provides customers with a one-stop smart home solution that covers Wi-Fi module, cloud services and App software development, forming a service closed-loop of AI + manufacturing. Tuya Smart products have covered 200+ countries and regions.

Raspberry Pi weather station lamp

“Hello everybody, ever felt like having a smart home device to visually show/signal you of the Air Quality Status of your City and Weather Forecast. Well, the weather can always keep you guessing but gladly such a device would better visualize the weather or Air quality so you would know whether you will need a mask, an umbrella, a coat, a snow shovel, some tissues (for high pollen) or sandals and shorts when you head out the door.

Some parts of India, like Delhi, are highly polluted and prone to extreme climate, since it is greatly influenced by its proximity to the Himalayas and the Thar Desert, causing it to experience both weather extremes with great changes in air pressure. So better check this project and be prepared for weather emergencies.”

Source : Hackster.io : Tuya

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals