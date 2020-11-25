Pi-oT 2 Raspberry Pi IoT hardware platform

Building on their first Internet of Things Raspberry Pi hardware the team at Pi-oT have taken to Kickstarter once again to launch their second generation range of hardware aptly named the Pi-oT 2. Offering new and improved features to support all your home automation and Internet of Things projects say it’s creators.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $95 or £72, offering a considerable discount of approximately 15% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Pi-oT 2 Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Pi-oT 2 project checkout the promotional video below.

“The Pi-oT 2 brings precision engineering to the Raspberry Pi, providing Makers and Professionals with high quality hardware to support the Raspberry Pi in loT or automation projects. The addition of 4 Digital Inputs brings the precision series up to true industrial standards with IEC-61131-2 compliant inputs, available only on the Precision series. This allows the Pi to safely read up to 24V inputs and handle inputs from other industrial devices such as PLCs or switches. The opto-isolated circuits prevent faults and allow the Inputs to remain isolated with a Field Ground terminal. The Pi-oT 2 and 2 +Plus instead feature GPIO access.”

“The most notable improvement is the Uninterruptible Power Supply, or UPS. The removable UPS integrates up to two (2) LiFePO4 batteries to provide back up power and allow for safe shut down in the event of power loss. The integrated control circuitry will charge the batteries when power is available, and when power is lost, the batteries will keep the Pi running for up to 2 hours.”

Other improvements are the 6 Open Collector Digital Outputs. These outputs can be used to control larger relays, motors, valves, or any other devices that a traditional DO can control. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Pi-oT 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

