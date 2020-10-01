Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a new project to keep them busy this weekend, may be interested in an excellent Internet connected e-Paper message board built using a Raspberry Pi mini PC, by YouTube maker James Bruton.

“This is a project I’ve been wanting to build for some time – it’s a message board for your home or business which can be updated from anywhere! The Message Board uses E-Paper which is very low power and only uses power when it updates.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Combining this with the Google Docs API and Google Developer Console, using a Raspberry Pi, it’s possible to make a message board that polls a Google Sheet and updates when there’s new data.”

For more information on the Raspberry Pi Internet connected e-Paper message board project jump over to the James Bruton YouTube channel by following the link below

Source : YouTube : Hackaday

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals