New Raspberry Pi Imager v1.6 update released

The official Raspberry Pi Foundation has released a new version of its excellent Raspberry Pi Imager software, designed to help you quickly and easily format and load various Raspberry Pi operating systems onto SDcards, external hard drives and USB flash drives. The latest version 1.6 is now available to download and is available with advanced functionality which is available by pressing “control + shift + X”.

“Our mission in designing and developing Imager was to make it as easy to use as possible, with the smallest possible number of clicks. This reduces complexity for the user and reduces the scope for users to make mistakes. However, at the same time, some of our users were asking for more complex functionality. This presented me with a tricky problem: how could we support advanced functionality, while also making it easy to use and hard to get wrong?”

Raspberry Pi Imager is available for Windows, macOS, Ubuntu for x86, and Raspberry Pi OS. “Download and install Raspberry Pi Imager to a computer with an SD card reader. Put the SD card you’ll use with your Raspberry Pi into the reader and run Raspberry Pi Imager.”

Source : Raspberry Pi Foundation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals