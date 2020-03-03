CloverPi Raspberry Pi cluster back plane

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts wanting to build their very own Raspberry Pi cluster may be interested in the CloverPi, a small back plane board capable of accepting for Raspberry Pi mini PCs. Clustering them together to form a single computing device. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the CloverPi which is now available for $80 or roughly £63 to super early bird backers.

Possible applications for the CloverPi include K8s, Docker swarm, Full stack development via openstack, Small office server stack and Open Flickr stack. If all goes well worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020.

“Ok we all like Pi. Hey who doesn’t. But we most of all like Raspberry Pis. They are such versatile little boards used by many project makers. There are a TON of makers out there that have projects that involve multiple Raspberry Pis. Anyone who makes these projects knows that for every Raspberry Pi you need a power supply and a network cable assuming you are going to network these bad boys together. That means you need a switch and need to power that too. So we thought wouldn’t it be great if we can just plug these Raspberry Pis into a board and let that handle all that? So What does CloverPI actually do… Well I’m glad you asked. It takes Raspberry Pis, wired Ethernet, power supplies and put them all into 1 unit with just a single power supply and optionally external network connection.”

CloverPi features :

– Backplane compatible with any Raspberry Pis containing the standardized GPIO pins

– Integrated power for four raspberry pies

– Individual power switches for each raspberry pi

– Individually addressable RGB LED for each raspberry pi

– Link light for Network for each raspberry pi

– Network header for each raspberry pi

– 5 Port gigabit switch: four ports for raspberry Pi’s one for uplink

Source : Kickstarter

