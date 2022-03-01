Raspberry Pi celebrates its 10th birthday

10 years ago the Raspberry Pi Foundation started shipping very first mini PC computers. Created to help inspire young people to reimagine the role of technology in their lives. What started as a reinvention of a low-cost computer has blossomed into a huge worldwide community of millions of people of all ages and backgrounds.

The Raspberry Pi is now the U.K.’s bestselling computer and the Foundation is one of the world’s leading educational non-profit organisations.

Raspberry Pi 10th birthday

A range of different varieties of Raspberry Pi mini PCs have been launched over the last 10 years offering low power high-performance mini PC systems for children and adults to enjoy. To help celebrate this 10-year milestone, a Raspberry Pi exhibition will be available to visit at The National Museum of Computing, located at the historic Bletchley Park. Telling the story of the little computer, the Foundation, and the global community.

“In 2012, Raspberry Pi started shipping its first computers, hoping to inspire young people to reimagine the role of technology in their lives. What started with a low-cost, high-performance computer has grown into a movement of millions of people of all ages and backgrounds.

Join us to celebrate a decade of Pi and cut the ribbon on a brand-new temporary exhibition at The National Museum of Computing at Bletchley Park: all about the UK’s best-selling computer and one of the world’s leading educational non-profits.”

Source : RPiF

