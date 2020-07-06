Cooler Master Raspberry Pi Case 40 soon launching via Kickstarter

It has been announced this week that Cooler Master will soon be launching a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to help bring their new Raspberry Pi 40 Case to market. The new Cooler Master Pi Case 40 has been designed to be passively cooled, and is constructed from aluminum.

The Raspberry Pi 4 will throttle the CPU if the temperature goes above 80°C (176°F) but with the help of an alimony and passively cooled case Raspberry Pi enthusiasts should be able to over clock the new powerful Raspberry Pi 4 without triggering the throttle.

Other features of the Raspberry Pi 40 Case specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC includes a configurable power button and a handy hatch on the side of the case providing access to the PCs GPIO pins.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Cooler Master, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Toms Hardware

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals