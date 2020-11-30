Raspberry Pi camera project

A Raspberry Pi SLR camera has been created by videographer Becca Farsace and has been aptly named the Becca Cam. Built using a Raspberry Pi 4 the Raspberry Pi camera uses the High Quality Camera module

“With no programming experience, Becca relied on code she found at the Raspberry Pi Camera Guild and several forums for guidance. “Lack of knowledge was the largest limitation to me. I am a tactile learner with mild dyslexia, so thinking in numbers and letters was not always an enjoyable experience,” she explains. Nonetheless, she persevered, taking her time whenever she had to enter code, and paying close attention to a similar project by Nick Poole from SparkFun. “

Source : MagPi : Becca Farsace

