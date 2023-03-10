Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera module

Recently the team behind the amazing range of Raspberry Pi mini PCs has launched a new camera module in the form of the officially named Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera which is now available to purchase priced at £50. The Shutter Camera is a specialised 1.6-megapixel camera from Raspberry Pi that is able to capture rapid motion without introducing artefacts typical of rolling shutter cameras. As you have already probably guessed the camera module is suited to fast motion photography such as sports and machine vision applications.

With a large pixel size of 3.45μm × 3.45μm providing high light sensitivity, the Global Shutter Camera can operate with short exposure times (as low as 30μs with adequate lighting), an advantage for high-speed photography. It features a 1.6MP Sony IMX296 sensor, and it has the same C/CS-mount lens assembly and tripod mount as the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera, for compatibility with the same broad variety of lenses and accessories.

Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera

“It features a 1.6MP Sony IMX296 sensor, and it has the same C/CS-mount lens assembly as the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera, for compatibility with the same broad variety of lenses. In common with other global shutter sensors, the IMX296 has a lower resolution than similarly sized rolling shutter sensors; a low pixel count is appropriate for machine vision applications, where high-resolution images are challenging to process in real time. The Global Shutter Camera’s lower resolution means that with appropriate lens magnification, an image suitable for processing by a machine vision model can be captured natively.”

For more information about the new Global Shutter Camera module jump over to the hackerday.com website by following the link below.

Source : RPi : Hackaday.com : PiHut





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals